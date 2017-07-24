More Politics News

July 24, 2017 6:12 PM

Justice Dept. pick could face questions on Russian bank ties

By SADIE GURMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's pick for a top Justice Department post could face questions about his work for a Russian bank with ties to President Vladimir Putin.

In a letter before his Tuesday confirmation hearing, attorney Brian Benczkowski told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee he represented Alfa Bank. Documents obtained by The Associated Press say Benczkowski got a confidentiality agreement waived so he could talk about the work. Trump tapped Benczkowski to lead the department's criminal division.

A possible server connection between Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization was widely reported by U.S. media last year. The bank says it was targeted by hackers who created a fake cyber trail to suggest extensive links with businesses owned by Trump.

The New York Times first reported the connection.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’ 2:24

Trump calls on Senate to vote to repeal ‘Obamacare nightmare’
Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia 2:39

Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia

View More Video