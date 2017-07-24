Arkansas says document hunt in LGBT case is too broad

Attorneys for the state of Arkansas want a court to cancel subpoenas issued in the battle over a gay-rights ordinance in Fayetteville, saying they're too broad.
The state Supreme Court struck down Fayetteville's anti-discrimination ordinance this year, saying it violates state law, but justices didn't rule on whether law is constitutional because that question wasn't addressed in the lower court.
In the renewed battle, groups representing the LGBT community asked the state and bill sponsors Sen. Bart Hester and Rep. Bob Ballinger to produce everything regarding a state law that prevents communities from extending protections not mentioned elsewhere in the state code.
Lawyers for the state said Monday the request is an "unparalleled examination" and that the request would require Arkansas to examine millions of pages from 74,000 sources.
