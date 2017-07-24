ACLU demands stop to Facebook censorship on governor page

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on Gov. Paul LePage to stop blocking Facebook users who disagree with him from his official page.
The ACLU says legal action could be the next step and that LePage has two weeks to respond to their demand. But the Republican governor's office says it doesn't manage the page and told a reporter to "check it for commentary on this issue." It's not clear who does manage the account.
The page features video messages from the governor as recently as the three-day budget shutdown.
The office didn't respond to a question about how the Facebook page received such videos.
A post on the page calls it a fan-created, political page that has never been managed by taxpayer-funded state employees.
