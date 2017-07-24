More Politics News

July 24, 2017 5:11 PM

Authorities release video of man's fatal shooting by police

The Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Authorities have released video of a man's fatal shooting by police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, just days after the state Supreme Court ruled dashboard camera videos of such shootings should be made public.

The 2014 video shows a lengthy police chase that went through four towns and culminated with the shooting of 27-year-old Antoquan Watson. A Pleasantville police car's dashboard camera captured much of the event.

The chase began at a Pleasantville restaurant shortly after police responded to a report of a man who had a gun there. It ended when Watson's car collided with another car in Atlantic City.

Watson then got out of his car with a handgun in his right hand. Police ordered him to drop the weapon. He began firing at the officers, who returned fire.

