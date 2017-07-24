Former Mills treasurer sentenced to 5 years of probation

A former town treasurer who used taxpayer money to make personal purchases will serve five years of probation.
Lisa Whetsone, who worked as the treasurer of the town of Mills near Casper, was sentenced Monday in Natrona District Court after a lengthy hearing. The judge also ordered her to pay back more than $60,000.
She previously admitted to using the town credit card to buy things and pleaded guilty to failing to account for public property.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports state investigators began looking into the town's finances after a 2015 state audit uncovered discrepancies, including cash receipts that didn't line up with money deposited in the town's account.
The town's mayor, Marrolyce Wilson, was charged with interfering with the investigation, which she denied.
