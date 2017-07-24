Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci answers questions from members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017.
Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci answers questions from members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci answers questions from members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

More Politics News

July 24, 2017 3:39 PM

Trump's new messenger says briefings back on camera

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's new communications chief says television cameras can start rolling again in the White House briefing room.

Anthony Scaramucci — the Wall Street financier who joined the administration last week — tweeted on Monday that "the TV Cameras are back on."

Under Press Secretary Sean Spicer — who resigned over Scaramucci's new role — the daily press briefings had become must-see TV. But in recent weeks, Spicer moved into a more behind the scenes role, putting the briefings largely in the hands of his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who made them off-camera events.

On Friday, Scaramucci accepted his new position at an on-camera briefing, and announced that Sanders will replace Spicer as press secretary. The last on-camera White House briefing prior to that was June 29.

Scaramucci said that going forward, the briefings will be back on camera.

"We're televising the briefings. We went to audio as an experiment and now we're back on audio and video," he said Monday. "I talked to the president about it this morning."

Scaramucci said that if there was a reason to go off-camera, he or Sanders would explain why.

Over the weekend, Scaramucci pledged on Fox News to begin "an era of a new good feeling" and said he hopes to "create a more positive mojo."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia 2:39

Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments

View More Video