Arkansas city endures loss of Walmart store

A small city in western Arkansas is enduring the loss of one its top employers and a key source of sales-tax revenue.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2tUeMva ) reports the Walmart in Waldron recently closed its doors after 35 years.
Officials of the retailer say its decision for the closure was based on a review process that considers factors like financial performance and strategic alignment with the company's long-term plan.
The store was the only one located in Scott County, and while other retailers operate in Waldron, the city heavily relied on Walmart for food, general merchandise, pharmacy and other services.
The city won't know the economic effects of losing the store until October, when it's expected to receive its first sales-tax check without the retailer.
