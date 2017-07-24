Attorneys: 2016 California Capitol brawl was 'mutual combat'

Attorneys Linda Parisi and Mark Reichel talk to reporters after a hearing held for their clients in Sacramento Superior Court, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Michael Williams, who is represented by Parisi and Porfirio Gabriel Paz, represented by Reichel, are facing rioting charges stemming from last years California state Capitol brawl between white nationalists and counter-protesters. The two counter- protesters are due back in court Aug.10. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo