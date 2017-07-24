The Latest: Police: Driver in chase threatened co-workers

The Latest on a police chase and shooting that shut down a busy interstate near St. Louis (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
Investigators say a motorist who died after a shootout with police along a busy Missouri interstate had threatened to kill co-workers and a relative, and was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak on Monday identified the driver as 31-year-old Jerrod Kershaw of Pacific, Missouri. He says Kershaw also had several weapons in the vehicle.
Marshak says the incident started when Kershaw wrecked his vehicle about 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Interstate 55 and Interstate 270 in neighboring St. Louis County. Kershaw then carjacked a vehicle when a man stopped to help him.
Moments later, police received two calls. Marshak says one was from Kershaw's mother, who said her son was heading to a nearby city to kill a relative and himself. Another caller said Kershaw made "homicidal and suicidal threats" against his workplace, which was not disclosed.
Police used stop strips to disable his vehicle. Marshak says Kershaw shot at police, and officers returned fire.
Kershaw was later found dead in the car. Police haven't released a cause of death.
1 p.m.
Police say a driver who shot at officers during a chase that closed down a busy stretch of highway near St. Louis is dead.
St. Louis County police released a statement saying the incident began around 9 a.m. Monday when a vehicle ran off the road near the intersection Interstate 55 and Interstate 270. When someone tried to help the driver of the wrecked vehicle, he allegedly pointed a gun and demanded that person's car.
Police spokesman Shawn McGuire says the suspect drove off on I-55, leading to a chase. McGuire says spike sticks were used to disable the car, but that the suspect shot at police. Police returned gunfire.
Police brought in a SWAT team and an armored vehicle and determined the suspect was dead. No details about what caused the driver's death were immediately released.
Police have closed the busy stretch of I-55 in both directions.
11:45 a.m.
A busy stretch of Interstate 55 is shut down near St. Louis as police are involved in a standoff with a man who reportedly fired at officers during a chase.
Police began chasing a car Monday morning near the intersection of I-55 and Interstate 270 in St. Louis County. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the chase.
Police say the man fired at officers. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies used spike strips to disable the car as it traveled south. Police say additional shots were fired after the car was disabled.
It's unclear if the suspect has been shot. Television footage of the area shows police vehicles surrounding the car..
