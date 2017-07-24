More Politics News

July 24, 2017 2:00 PM

House to vote on changes to casino gambling compact

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

The House of Representatives is expected to approve amended agreements that could lead to Connecticut's first casino on non-tribal land.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) says House members will vote Monday on amended compacts and memoranda of understanding between the state and the two federally recognized tribes, the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans.

The revised agreements ensure that a proposed satellite casino the tribes want to build in East Windsor to compete with MGM Resorts' casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, will not compromise the state's current revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes, who own Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun in southeastern Connecticut.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the tribal leaders signed the revised agreements last week.

The state Senate and the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs also needs to sign them.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia 2:39

Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments

View More Video