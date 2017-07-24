North Carolina awards contract to upgrade highway lighting

The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for nearly $31 million to make traveling on interstates and highways a little brighter.
The contract, announced Monday, will fund upgrades for more than 10,600 roadway light fixtures at more than 350 locations across the state. In addition to improving lighting, the agreement with Trane U.S. and J. Brady Contracting will save the state more than $56 million in reduced electrical and maintenance costs over 15 years.
Improvements are planned for lighting along Interstate 95, I-40, I-77 and I-85, as well as interstates in the Triangle, Triad, Charlotte and Asheville areas.
Also set to get upgrades are more than 12,000 building lights, including those at rest stops and visitor centers, weigh stations and NCDOT county maintenance facilities.
