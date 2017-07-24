More Politics News

July 24, 2017 1:51 PM

Indianapolis anti-crime group says Pence attending event

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

An Indianapolis anti-violence group says Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to his home state as the main speaker for its fundraising luncheon next month.

The Indy Ten Point Coalition says the former Indiana governor will take part in its Aug. 11 luncheon at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets for the luncheon start at $250 a person. Ticket packages range from $1,500 to $25,000. The coalition's website says the $10,000, $15,000 or $25,000 ticket packages include admission to a private session with Pence.

The coalition is led by several African-American ministers and is known for its campaigns to stem violence in crime-plagued city neighborhoods.

Pence's office didn't immediately reply to messages Monday seeking to confirm the vice president's participation.

