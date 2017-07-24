President Donald Trump looks over as a White House intern removes a piece of lint from as they poses for a photo in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 24, 2017.
July 24, 2017 1:37 PM

Trump tells reporter to be "quiet"

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions Monday to be "quiet."

A White House reporter called out questions as Trump posed for photographs with interns in the East Room. Asked if Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign, Trump rolled his eyes. When the reporter asked the president if he had a message on health care, Trump said "quiet."

The president then told the interns that the reporter "was not supposed to do that" and was "breaking a code."

Reporters typically call out questions to the president when covering photo ops or bill signings. The president frequently answers.

Trump last week named Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director. Scaramucci has said he'd like to hit the "reset button" with the media.

