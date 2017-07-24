Zachary Patten appears during a video arraignment in St. Joseph County District Court Monday, July 24, 2017, in Centreville, Mich. Felony murder and three more charges were filed against Patten, the suspect in a pair of homicides. Patten, 32, of Portage, is charged with felony murder, open murder, first-degree home invasion and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of Shane Richardson, who was shot on Thursday, July 20 in Florence Township, just north of the Indiana state line. Patten also is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Kalamazoo.
Zachary Patten appears during a video arraignment in St. Joseph County District Court Monday, July 24, 2017, in Centreville, Mich. Felony murder and three more charges were filed against Patten, the suspect in a pair of homicides. Patten, 32, of Portage, is charged with felony murder, open murder, first-degree home invasion and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of Shane Richardson, who was shot on Thursday, July 20 in Florence Township, just north of the Indiana state line. Patten also is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP Mark Bugnaski

July 24, 2017 3:21 PM

Man arraigned in 1 Michigan slaying, suspected in another

The Associated Press
CENTREVILLE, Mich.

A man has been arraigned in the death of his ex-wife's husband — one of two Michigan slayings in which he's a suspect.

MLive.com and WWMT-TV report that 32-year-old Zachary Patten appeared Monday in St. Joseph County District Court on murder, home invasion and gun charges.

Shane Richardson was shot Thursday night in Florence Township, just north of the Indiana state line.

Patten also is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparza in Kalamazoo about 45 minutes before the 29-year-old Richardson was shot. No charges have been filed in that killing.

Patten was arrested Friday after he approached officers in South Bend, Indiana, and told them he "needed to be arrested."

A judge assigned Patten a court-appointed lawyer. An Aug. 15 preliminary examination has been scheduled.

