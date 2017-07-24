Man arraigned in 1 Michigan slaying, suspected in another

Zachary Patten appears during a video arraignment in St. Joseph County District Court Monday, July 24, 2017, in Centreville, Mich. Felony murder and three more charges were filed against Patten, the suspect in a pair of homicides. Patten, 32, of Portage, is charged with felony murder, open murder, first-degree home invasion and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of Shane Richardson, who was shot on Thursday, July 20 in Florence Township, just north of the Indiana state line. Patten also is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP Mark Bugnaski