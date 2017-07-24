As fatal overdoses rise, pioneering police effort evolves

In this July 19, 2017 photo, Mary, left, smiles and reaches out to community advocate Tito Rodriguez, of the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, as they discuss her need for residential substance abuse treatment, during his visit to the Grace Center in Gloucester, Mass. As an outreach worker, Rodriguez' job is to keep up with the hundreds of addicts that have gone through the program and to seek out new participants. Elise Amendola AP Photo