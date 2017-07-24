More Politics News

July 24, 2017 12:46 PM

Portland officials weigh suit against opioid manufacturers

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The mayor of Portland, Maine, says he would likely support taking legal action against opioid manufacturers as city officials weigh a potential lawsuit.

In August, the City Council will discuss filing a lawsuit or joining an existing one against the makers of powerful painkillers, such as OxyContin.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vBm88T ) that Mayor Ethan Strimling said Friday he would probably support the effort, but wants to hear from city lawyers about what action might be appropriate.

Maine's attorney general joined a multistate investigation of the companies and their marketing practices last month. She says drugmakers advertised opioids as nonaddictive before a widespread crisis of misuse led to a record number of fatal overdoses.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video