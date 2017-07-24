Portland officials weigh suit against opioid manufacturers

The mayor of Portland, Maine, says he would likely support taking legal action against opioid manufacturers as city officials weigh a potential lawsuit.
In August, the City Council will discuss filing a lawsuit or joining an existing one against the makers of powerful painkillers, such as OxyContin.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vBm88T ) that Mayor Ethan Strimling said Friday he would probably support the effort, but wants to hear from city lawyers about what action might be appropriate.
Maine's attorney general joined a multistate investigation of the companies and their marketing practices last month. She says drugmakers advertised opioids as nonaddictive before a widespread crisis of misuse led to a record number of fatal overdoses.
Comments