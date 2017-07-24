More Politics News

July 24, 2017 12:38 PM

Trump FBI pick represented Christie year before agreement

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Records show that President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for nearly a year before a mandatory retainer agreement was signed.

WNYC-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2tTJuoj ) that Christopher Wray began representing Christie in September 2014 during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation. The formal agreement wasn't approved until August 2015.

A spokesman for the state attorney general's office said it had no comment. Wray didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Wray's firm, Atlanta-based King & Spalding, has been paid $2.1 million since Christie hired him in 2014.

Wray held the governor's missing cellphone that contained about a dozen text messages that he exchanged with a former staffer during a legislative hearing.

Three former Christie aides were convicted or pleaded guilty. Christie was not charged.

