July 24, 2017 12:38 PM

Pentagon cites unsafe Chinese intercept of US plane

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Pentagon says the pilot of a U.S. Navy EP-3 surveillance plane took evasive action to avoid possible collision with a Chinese fighter jet during an encounter off the Korean peninsula.

A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said two Chinese J-10 fighters intercepted the U.S. plane Sunday in airspace between the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea.

Davis said one of the Chinese planes approached at a high rate of speed from beneath the American plane, then slowed and pulled up, prompting the EP-3 pilot to take evasive action.

The spokesman said the vast majority of intercepts and other interactions with Chinese military planes are safe, but this one was not.

