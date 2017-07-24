A fake street sign is mounted on the same pole as legitimate ones at the intersection of Cedar and Riverside Aves. Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Minneapolis. The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of "easily startled" officers. The Star Tribune reports the signs were spotted this weekend, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The official-looking orange metal sign reads: "WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED."
A fake street sign is mounted on the same pole as legitimate ones at the intersection of Cedar and Riverside Aves. Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Minneapolis. The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of "easily startled" officers. The Star Tribune reports the signs were spotted this weekend, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The official-looking orange metal sign reads: "WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED." Star Tribune via AP Erin Adler
A fake street sign is mounted on the same pole as legitimate ones at the intersection of Cedar and Riverside Aves. Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Minneapolis. The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of "easily startled" officers. The Star Tribune reports the signs were spotted this weekend, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The official-looking orange metal sign reads: "WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED." Star Tribune via AP Erin Adler

More Politics News

July 24, 2017 12:42 PM

In Minneapolis, fake sign warns of 'easily startled' police

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of "easily startled" officers.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2tDmGh3 ) one sign was spotted in Minneapolis and another in St. Paul over the weekend.

The official-looking orange metal signs read: "WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED." The signs have a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.

Justine Damond was unarmed when she was killed behind her home on July 15, after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

The officer who shot Damond has declined to be interviewed. The other responding officer says Damond approached the officers' police cruiser shortly after he heard a loud sound.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video