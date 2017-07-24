In Minneapolis, fake sign warns of 'easily startled' police

A fake street sign is mounted on the same pole as legitimate ones at the intersection of Cedar and Riverside Aves. Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Minneapolis. The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of "easily startled" officers. The Star Tribune reports the signs were spotted this weekend, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The official-looking orange metal sign reads: "WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED." Star Tribune via AP Erin Adler