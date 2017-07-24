The Latest: Groups rally for ex-cop, slain motorist in Ohio

A pair of demonstrators, left, in support of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing march across the Newport Southbank Bridge towards Cincinnati trailed by supporters of Sam DuBose, right, Monday, July 24, 2017, in downtown Cincinnati. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters declined a third trial against Tensing in the shooting death of DuBose after two juries deadlocked on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, claiming he does not believe the case can succeed. John Minchillo AP Photo