July 24, 2017 11:06 AM

Tennessee school bus drivers charged under new law

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Four former Tennessee school bus drivers charged with using electronic devices while behind the wheel could face 30-day jail terms if convicted under a new law.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported on Monday the defendants are charged via recently unsealed grand jury presentments under a new state law. It was passed after the December 2014 deaths of a teacher's aide and two Sunnyview Primary School students, which authorities say were caused by a bus driver who was texting.

The law makes using an electronic device while driving a school bus a misdemeanor punishable by a mandatory 30-day jail term.

Those charged are 68-year-old Robert Eugene Newman, 47-year-old Kellie Rudd, 36-year-old Marvin Lee Hawkins and Margo Flory-Hicks, age unavailable. There are no allegations any students were harmed. It's unclear if any them has an attorney.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

