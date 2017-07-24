Fed will likely focus on low inflation but leave rates alone

FILE - This June 19, 2015, file photo shows the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. When the Federal Reserve ends its latest policy meeting Wednesday, July 26, 2017, it may hint at two key questions: Might persistently low inflation lead the Fed to slow its interest-rate hikes? And when will it start to shrink its balance sheet, a process that will likely elevate long-term borrowing costs over time? Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo