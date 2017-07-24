More Politics News

July 24, 2017 10:35 AM

Charges dropped in Ohio police shooting of unarmed black man

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

A judge in Cincinnati has dismissed charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist, after a prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial.

A Hamilton County judge on Monday declined to acquit former officer Ray Tensing in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. But the judge dismissed the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in a way that blocks retrial on those counts.

Tensing has said he feared he could be dragged or run over as DuBose tried to drive away. Two juries couldn't reach unanimous agreement on the charges, leading to mistrials.

DuBose's family and civil rights groups wanted a third trial. They're now hoping federal authorities reviewing the case will conclude that DuBose's civil rights were violated.

