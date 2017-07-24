More Politics News

July 24, 2017 10:27 AM

S. Carolina attorney gets top trial lawyer group award

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina legislator Marlon Kimpson has been honored with an award from the nation's top trial lawyer group.

The Charleston Democrat on Saturday was set to receive the Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Soaring Eagle Award from the American Association for Justice.

The ceremony took place during the group's annual gathering in Boston.

The award is presented by the group's minority caucus. According to Kimpson's law firm, previous recipients include the late Judge Matthew J. Perry, Jr. and U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Charlie Rangel.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video