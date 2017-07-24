More Politics News

July 24, 2017 9:15 AM

Fate of 39 Indians missing in Iraq for 3 years still unknown

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Iraq's foreign minister says he doesn't know whether 39 Indian workers who were abducted by militants in Iraq three years ago are dead or alive.

Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari met with his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, and other Indian officials on Monday.

Swaraj had told relatives of the workers last week that they might be held in a prison in Badush, northwest of Mosul, which Iraqi forces have taken back from the Islamic State group.

India Today, an Indian TV news channel, reported from Iraq that the prison was demolished by the Islamic State group.

The abducted workers, mostly from northern India, had been employed by an Iraqi construction company. Thousands of Indians worked and lived in Iraq.

