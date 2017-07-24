Willmar officers shoot, injure armed man

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a police shooting in Willmar.
The BCA says two Willmar officers shot and wounded a man after responding to a call about a suicidal male about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the officers encountered the man in the backyard of a home holding a gun. At one point during the encounter, both officers fired their guns, injuring the man.
He was taken by ambulance to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and then by medical helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital. There's no word on his condition.
