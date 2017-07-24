More Politics News

July 24, 2017 7:48 AM

Man breaks into sheriff's office, tries to attack deputies

The Associated Press
FLINT, Mich.

Authorities say a man broke into a Michigan sheriff's department office and tried to attack deputies with a knife before being taken into custody.

WJRT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2gW9bTQ ) the man on Sunday morning shattered the glass on the doors leading to the lobby of the Genesee County sheriff's office in Flint, smashed a kiosk and damaged vending machines. Sheriff Robert Pickell says he tried to attack three deputies who responded to check out the noise.

The station says the man was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt.

The man's name wasn't immediately released, pending possible charges. Pickell says the man has a criminal history dating back to 1999, including a conviction for assault. The station says the man also damaged the Circuit Court building next door.

