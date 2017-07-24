Rising Chinese politician under investigation for corruption

In this March 13, 2017 photo, the then-party secretary of Chongqing, Sun Zhengcai, attends a plenary session of China's National People's Congress NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The Chinese Communist Party said Monday, July 24, 2017, that the former leader of the mega-city of Chongqing is suspected of "serious violation of discipline," its shorthand for corruption and abuse of office.