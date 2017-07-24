More Politics News

July 24, 2017 6:33 AM

Lawmakers: Expand ferry service for Long Island commuters

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Two state legislators say New York City transit officials should expand ferry services for Long Island commuters heading to jobs in Manhattan.

Democratic Sen. Todd Kaminsky, of Long Beach, and Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Miller, of Atlantic Beach, held a news conference Sunday at a park on Jamaica Bay near the Queens-Nassau County border to urge the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to expand services to the South Shore of Nassau County.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2upiNeq ) the lawmakers say there are potential docking locations for a commuter ferry near Inwood Park to reduce road traffic and crowding on the Long Island Rail Road.

Kaminsky says the recently launched temporary ferry service to Manhattan from Glen Cove on Long Island's North Shore is proving successful and could be replicated for Nassau County commuters who live near the South Shore.

