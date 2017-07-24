More Politics News

July 24, 2017 5:50 AM

Officers shoot man armed with pellet gun

The Associated Press
SPENCER, Mass.

Officials say Massachusetts police shot and killed a man wielding a pellet pistol.

In a Facebook post, the Spencer Police Department says officers tried to stop a car believed to have been involved in a domestic violence situation around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver pulled into a driveway in Spencer, exited the car and pointed the pistol at the officer.

Thinking the man was armed with a hand gun, police say the officer fired a single shot and hit the man.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video