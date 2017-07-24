1 dead, 2 missing amid flooding in West Virginia, Kentucky

Authorities say one person is dead and two are missing after heavy rains caused flooding in areas of West Virginia and Kentucky.
In West Virginia, Ohio County Emergency Management Agency Director Lou Vargo said a van rolled into a stream that flows into Wheeling Creek on Sunday with two people inside. He says a man was recovered from the floodwater and taken to Wheeling Hospital, where he died.
Vargo told reporters that crews are still searching for a 19-year-old woman who had been in the van.
In northeastern Kentucky meanwhile, crews are searching for man whose mobile home was swept away in floodwaters. Bracken County Judge-Executive Earl Bush said neighbors reported Sunday morning that a mobile home near Bracken Creek was gone. He said crews are searching for its occupant, 82-year-old Delmar Nickoson.
No deaths or injuries were reported in nearby Maysville, even though Mayor David Cartmell says overflowing creeks took out several bridges and sent several cars floating down roads and waterways.
