More Politics News

July 24, 2017 5:11 AM

South Africa moves ahead on domestic trade in rhino horn

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's government is moving ahead with draft regulations for a domestic trade in rhino horn, despite critics' concerns that a legal market will spur rhino poaching.

The environmental affairs minister, Edna Molewa, said Monday that anyone possessing a rhino horn will need a permit, and that South Africa continues to recognize a ban on the international trade in horn that was imposed in 1977.

South Africa is home to most of the world's rhinos.

Earlier this year, South Africa's Constitutional Court rejected a government appeal to preserve a 2009 ban on the domestic trade in rhino horn. A South African rhino breeder plans an online auction of horn next month.

Rhino breeders say a regulated trade would undercut poaching. Some international conservation groups disagree.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video