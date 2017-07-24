Thousands of protesters march towards the Lower House to demand that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers on a wide range of promises he made in his first state of the nation address last year, from pressing peace talks with Marxist guerrillas, which is currently on hold, to upholding human rights and the rule of law Monday, July 24, 2017 at suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. The protesters marched for the first time with an effigy of Duterte.
July 24, 2017 5:10 AM

The Latest: Protesters demand Duterte deliver on promises

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Latest on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's state of the nation speech (all times local):

4 p.m.

Waving red flags, several thousand left-wing protesters have marched with an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the House of Representatives to demand he deliver on promises made in his first state of the nation speech last year, from holding peace talks with communist insurgents to improving internet speed.

Riot police, without batons and shields to underscore a policy of maximum tolerance toward demonstrators, separated the protesters from a smaller group of Duterte supporters outside the heavily guarded building, where Duterte delivered this year's state of the nation speech on Monday.

Inside the hall, left-wing legislators sought ingenious ways to protest. Rep. Emmie de Jesus, who represents the Gabriela women's party-list group, wore native clothes with beadwork reading "Regular Jobs Now," a criticism of contractual work without benefits.

Another lawmaker, Arlene Brosas, wore a black dress with a hand-painted message by a former political prisoner saying "No to Martial Law." Duterte won congressional approval on Saturday for an extension of martial law in the south to deal with the siege of Marawi city by pro-Islamic State group militants, the worst crisis he has faced since taking power last year.

