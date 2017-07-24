The Latest: Protesters demand Duterte deliver on promises

Thousands of protesters march towards the Lower House to demand that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers on a wide range of promises he made in his first state of the nation address last year, from pressing peace talks with Marxist guerrillas, which is currently on hold, to upholding human rights and the rule of law Monday, July 24, 2017 at suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. The protesters marched for the first time with an effigy of Duterte. Bullit Marquez AP Photo