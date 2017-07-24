More Politics News

July 24, 2017 4:15 AM

France bringing top Libyan rivals together in new initiative

The Associated Press
PARIS

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron says he is bringing together two Libyan leaders, and rivals, to try to "contribute to an end to the Libyan crisis."

The statement issued on Monday said that the head of Libya's unity government, Fayez Sarraj, and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the Egyptian-backed commander of Libya's self-styled national army will meet on Tuesday outside Paris.

Libya, split between rival governments and militias, is a breeding ground for Islamic State militants and people-traffickers preying on migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

The statement said that France is "trying to facilitate a political entente" in the presence of the newly appointed U.N. mediator.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 civil war that killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

