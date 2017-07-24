Report: German runaway girl in Iraq wants to go home

The village of Pulsnitz photographed on Saturday, July 22, 2017. A German girl, who ran away from home shortly after converting to Islam, has been found in Iraq, prosecutors said Saturday. The 16-year-old teenager, only identified as Linda W. is getting consular assistance from the German Embassy in Iraq, said prosecutor Lorenz Haase from the eastern German city of Dresden. Haase wouldn't confirm media reports that the teenager from Pulsnitz in eastern Germany had been fighting for the Islamic State group in Mosul. dpa via AP Sebastian Willnow