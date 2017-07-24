AP PHOTOS: American black women feel it's time to get a gun

In this July 10, 2017, photo, Dana R. Mitchell, a 47-year-old minister at Destiny World Church outside of Atlanta, poses with a King James version of the minister's manual and a 9mm handgun. She's among the ranks of the nation's black women who own a firearm. Mitchell said she had been in a household with firearms. "I wasn't a stranger to them but I always had that fear." That changed after she was invited her to the range with some other women, she kept seeing news reports of violence and a friend had her purse stolen while pumping gas. "I woke up one day watching TV and I said, you have to get over this," she said. She's now more aware of her surroundings and is learning how to prepare herself in case she becomes a potential victim. "I don't want this sweet face to fool you." Lisa Marie Pane AP Photo