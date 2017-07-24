More Politics News

July 24, 2017 3:11 AM

Week-long Artesia water boil advisory may end soon

The Associated Press
ARTESIA, N.M.

Residents in a southeastern New Mexico community are hoping that a week-long water boil advisory will be lifted soon.

The Artesia Daily Press reports (https://goo.gl/Hma5kx) that test results of 10 water samples tested negative for any bacteria in Artesia this weekend. If state officials come up with the same results, the boil advisory could be lifted as early as Monday.

The New Mexico Environment Department issued the boil advisory last weekend, which includes the city of Artesia as well as surrounding homes that rely on the Morningside Water Users Cooperative.

State officials said the presence of E. coli indicates that the water may have been in contact with sewage or animal wastes and could contain disease-causing organisms.

The Artesia municipal water system serves about 14,000 people.

