The Latest: Israel's Livni fears religious war with Muslims

An Israeli police officer checks the identification of a Muslim religious man on a main road leading to the Lion's Gate near the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, July 23, 2017. Israel installed new security cameras Sunday at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, as officials began indicating it was considering "alternatives" to the metal detectors at the contested shrine that set off a weekend of violence and raised tensions in the region. Ariel Schalit AP Photo