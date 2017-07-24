Security officials park near the approach toward the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, on Sunday, June 23, 2017, in the aftermath of a shooting that left a Jordanian man dead and an Israeli man wounded. A security official confirmed a Jordanian had been killed and an Israeli wounded, but would not provide further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the incident with the media.
Security officials park near the approach toward the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, on Sunday, June 23, 2017, in the aftermath of a shooting that left a Jordanian man dead and an Israeli man wounded. A security official confirmed a Jordanian had been killed and an Israeli wounded, but would not provide further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the incident with the media. Omar Akour AP Photo

July 24, 2017 12:39 AM

Israel says guard at Amman embassy shot after being attacked

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's Foreign Ministry has provided its first details of a shooting at Israel's embassy in Jordan, saying a security guard shot and killed two Jordanians in a confrontation.

The shooting took place Sunday evening in a residential building used by embassy staff.

The ministry says two Jordanian workmen entered the building to replace furniture. One of the workers attacked an Israeli guard with a screwdriver. Israeli media say the guard opened fire, killing the 17-year-old Jordanian. The reports say the Jordanian owner of the apartment was hit by gunfire inadvertently and later died.

The media reports say Jordan demands to conduct an investigation, and that embassy staff remain inside the embassy.

The Israeli statement said that according to international conventions, the guard has legal immunity.

