South Sudan sexual violence on 'massive scale,' report says

In this photo taken Saturday, May 13, 2017, thirteen-year-old boy Batista, who five months ago was drugged and raped in the middle of the night, stands in the doorway of a psychosocial support clinic in a camp for the internally-displaced in Wau, South Sudan. Four years into South Sudan's devastating civil war, the world's youngest nation is reeling from sexual violence on a "massive scale," a new Amnesty International report says Monday, July 24, 2017. Bruno Bierrenbach Feder AP Photo