Former California GOP Senate leader Dave Cogdill dies

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2009, file photo, State Sen. Dave Cogdill, R-Modesto, center, laughs along with California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, second from right, Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg, D-Sacramento, right, and Assemblywoman Anna Caballaro, D-Salinas, left, and others as he discusses the Legislature's passage of a package of water measure's at a Capitol news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Cogdill's family said the former California state Senator died at his home on Sunday, July 23, 2017, after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 66. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo