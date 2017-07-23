Fire department gets nearly $338K to replace aging truck

Rhode Island's congressional delegation says a fire department is getting nearly $338,000 in federal funding to purchase a new truck.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline on Friday announced that the West Warwick Fire Department will receive the money made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
The department will use the funds to purchase a new pumper truck, which will replace a 45-year-old vehicle that has become difficult to maintain and lacks modern technology and safety features.
The new vehicle is expected to help firefighters respond to calls in a safer and more efficient manner.
Democratic Rep. Langevin says it's "critical" that local fire departments have the resources to obtain high quality and reliable equipment.
