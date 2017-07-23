In this July 20, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks into the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington. A brutal reality is settling over Capitol Hill: The Republican effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” which has consumed the first six months of the Trump administration, may never yield results. Not only that, the GOP goal of overhauling the tax code requires passing a budget that is months overdue.
July 23, 2017 3:28 PM

Ahead of key vote, details of GOP health bill still unknown

By HOPE YEN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Senate will move forward with a key vote this week on a Republican health care bill but it's not yet known whether the legislation will seek to replace the Affordable Care Act or simply repeal it. That's according to John Thune of South Dakota, the third-highest ranking Republican senator.

Thune told "Fox News Sunday" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will make a decision soon on which bill to bring up for a vote. Thune cast this week's vote as mostly procedural. But he acknowledged that senators should be able to know beforehand what the bill says.

McConnell is making a last-gasp effort to resuscitate the floundering legislation after President Donald Trump insisted that senators not leave town for the August recess without passing a health bill.

