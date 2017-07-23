More Politics News

July 23, 2017 3:08 PM

Maryland House minority leader injured in pit bull attack

The Associated Press
PASADENA, Md.

The minority leader of Maryland's House of Delegates says he and his family's dog were injured in an attack by a pit bull.

Del. Nic Kipke said on his personal Facebook page that his family was out for a walk on Friday when they were attacked by the unleashed pit bull. Kipke's wife and 2 1/2 -year-old-son weren't injured.

The Anne Arundel Republican said in an email Sunday that his arm looks like someone "took a chainsaw to it." He said he also has bruising, scratch marks and puncture wounds on his legs, side and hand.

Kipke said his family's poodle was also seriously wounded. He said both of them received many stitches.

Kipke said animal control took the pit bull and that he doesn't know what happened to it.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video