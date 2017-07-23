More Politics News

July 23, 2017 2:43 PM

Salem Police: man fatally shot by private security guard

The Associated Press
SALEM, Ore.

Salem Police say detectives are investigating after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot by a private security guard.

Police say officers responding to a shooting about 3:30 a.m. Saturday found Jose Francisco Moreno in a parking lot. He died at the scene.

Police identified the security guard as 33-year-old Gregory Capwell with Homefront Security. Investigators have interviewed him.

No other details were released Saturday.

A message left Sunday with Salem Police was not immediately returned.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video