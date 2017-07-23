Salem Police: man fatally shot by private security guard

Salem Police say detectives are investigating after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot by a private security guard.
Police say officers responding to a shooting about 3:30 a.m. Saturday found Jose Francisco Moreno in a parking lot. He died at the scene.
Police identified the security guard as 33-year-old Gregory Capwell with Homefront Security. Investigators have interviewed him.
No other details were released Saturday.
A message left Sunday with Salem Police was not immediately returned.
