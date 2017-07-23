More Politics News

July 23, 2017 2:10 PM

Senate seat and control in Olympia draw big money

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

A competitive state Senate election that will determine the balance of power in Olympia is already drawing big money.

The Seattle Times says (http://bit.ly/2tRVczJ ) more than $2.2 million has been raised or spent by candidates and outside political groups for a special election in Washington's 45th legislative district.

Voters will choose a replacement for Republican Sen. Andy Hill who died last year. The district encompasses Redmond, Kirkland and Woodinville.

The frontrunners are Democrat Manka Dhingra, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney in King County, and Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund, who has worked as a staffer for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The candidates have raised a combined $1.2 million. Independent groups backed by GOP and Democratic funding sources have spent roughly another $1 million.

Independent candidate Parker Harris is also on the Aug. 1 primary ballot that will determine which two candidates advance to the Nov. 7 election.

