July 23, 2017 2:06 PM

Poles protest for 8th day over contentious judicial changes

WARSAW, Poland

Thousands of Poles are protesting for the eighth day over a plan by the ruling party that would drastically limit the independence of the judiciary.

Protesters see moves by the populist governing Law and Justice party as an assault on the country's democratic foundations, accusing party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski of behaving in an authoritarian way to cement his power.

People waved flags of the European Union and Poland as they gathered Sunday evening in front of the presidential palace in the capital. They called on President Andrzej Duda to veto contentious legislation that would put the Supreme Court and other areas of the judiciary under the party's control.

The legislation has already passed both houses of parliament and now awaits Duda's signature to take effect.

