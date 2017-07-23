More Politics News

July 23, 2017 1:43 PM

Alaska Legislature to meet Thursday on construction budget

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska Legislature is coming back to the state Capitol in Juneau.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2gUEwq2 ) the Legislature will convene Thursday for what is expected to be a one-day special session to pass the state's capital construction budget.

The capital budget funds road construction and building projects across Alaska, and most of its funding will come from the federal government, but it — like the state's multibillion-dollar operating budget — was caught in the political divide between the coalition House Majority and the predominantly Republican Senate Majority.

An agreement between those two sides has now been reached.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche says the Legislature conducted a straw poll, and Thursday is the day the group will meet.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 2:23

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments
Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration 2:44

Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

View More Video