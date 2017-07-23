That stinks! Man seeking dropped phone falls in trash chute

In this photo provided by DC Fire and EMS, emergency personnel respond to a call from a man who was stuck in a trash chute, early Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Washington. Spokesman Vito Maggiolo says the man was throwing out trash at the apartment building when he thought he dropped a cellphone in the chute. Maggiolo says the man leaned in to check and fell inside. DC Fire and EMS Department via AP Vito Maggiolo