State representative resigns to lead small state agency

A state representative is quitting the Legislature next month to lead a small state agency responsible for distributing gas tax dollars for road projects across the state.
State Rep. John Koster, an Arlington Republican, will head the County Roads Administration Board.
The Daily Herald says (http://bit.ly/2tBzowO ) his last day in office will be Aug. 31.
Republican precinct committee officers in the 39th legislative district will nominate three people to fill Koster's position.
Council members and commissions in Snohomish, Skagit and King counties will collectively choose one of the nominees to serve in the seat through the November 2018 election.
Koster was elected in November to a two-year term. He previously served in the House of Representatives in the 1990s and was on the Snohomish County Council.
Comments